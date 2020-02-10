Oscars 2020: Our favorite Vanity Fair party looks

Whatever Sunday’s Oscars red carpet lacked in fashion experimentation was more than compensated for by the actors, musicians, athletes, models and Oscar winners who rolled into the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills for Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars bash.

That’s because, for this party, celebrities often dare to go there — with their attitude, sexiness and extreme interpretations of the latest style trends.

A too-cool-for-school attitude was epitomized by Kanye West, who wore an ink-colored leather wrap blazer with black leather trousers from Dunhill and accessorized with a chunky gold necklace.

Kim Kardashian West, left, and husband Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which was hosted by the magazine’s editor in chief, Radhika Jones, at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sunday. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Accompanied by wife Kim Kardashian West, he didn’t bother to take off his shades on Sunday night.

Hailey Bieber at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Despite the frosty weather, starlets, models and singers showed a lot of skin. Hailey Bieber’s lingerie-inspired dress by Atelier Versace not only was crafted out of black lace but also featured a high slit.

Megalyn Echikunwoke at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Then there was “Almost Family” actress Megalyn Echikunwoke, who revealed slivers of her shoulders, chest and waist through thin straps on her white Hamel dress.

Here are other standout looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Domestic doyenne Martha Stewart got the skin-is-in memo, donning a 1960s-style black mini dress by Giambattista Valli with sheer sleeves.

Lena Waithe at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Other guests went bold with their color choices. Red-and-blue track stripes ran across Lena Waithe’s white robe-coat by Richfresh.

Not stopping with his over-the-top feathers and a train look at the Oscars, Billy Porter went with purple for his custom Christian Siriano post-show outfit, topped with an extra-wide-brim hat by Sarah Sokol Millinery. A message on his bag read, " ... U, Pay Me!”

Hunter Schafer at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Hunter Schafer twirled to show off the red, yellow, pink and green fringe on her dress from Givenchy Haute Couture’s spring 2019 collection.

Kate Hudson at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Kate Hudson caught Usher’s eye while wearing a yellow and blue floral jacquard gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline from Vivienne Westwood Couture.

Gal Gadot at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Some stars did a switcheroo with their outfits between the Oscars and Vanity Fair’s party. Gal Gadot changed from a black lace turtleneck with a fluffy pink skirt by Givenchy Haute Couture into a low-cut tuxedo dress by Saint Laurent.

There was also a coterie of women who opted for modesty — or at least something warm to wear. Muslim model Halima Aden turned to Shanghai-based brand by Fang to customize a black silk organza gown with a hijab, long sleeves and gigantic origami-like fans in the front and back.

“I told the team with Fang my motto in life and the way I look at everything, including fashion, is: ‘Don’t change yourself, change the game!’” Aden wrote by email. By Fang founder Fang Yang is equally in awe of Aden. “I love how she sets her own boundaries,” the designer said.

Lili Reinhart attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

“Riverdale” vixens Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes also covered themselves up in gowns with turtlenecks and puffy sleeves. Reinhart chose a style decorated with a bouquet of gigantic flowers from Marc Jacobs while Mendes took to a dress from Moschino by Jeremy Scott.

KJ Apa at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Although Mendes has become a regular on Vanity Fair’s guest list, Sunday’s party was costar KJ Apa’s first time at the bash. Apa traded his letter jacket from the hit teen series for an all-black Versace ensemble. The classic peak-lapel jacket and cummerbund were fitted over a silk shirt unbuttoned to reveal a David Yurman necklace glimmering off his chest.

“We loved the chic effortlessness of this Versace look,” said Apa’s stylist, Warren Alfie Baker. Summing up the party’s vibe, he added it was “something a little traditional with a sexy feel.”