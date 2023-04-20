A barbecue chicken pizza at Downtown Disney’s Splitsville Luxury Lanes, left; jambalaya-inspired pasta at Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen; bartender Christian Diaz sends sparks up from an Uh-Oa cocktail at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar.

10 spots to hit for the ultimate food and bar crawl at Downtown Disney

Afree and public district that’s brimming with Disney spirit, Downtown Disney is practically an amusement park in itself. There’s a bowling alley, live entertainment and souvenir stores, plus plenty of places to grab a drink or a memorable meal.

Craft an epic visit to Disneyland and California Adventure with our comprehensive guide.

It’s full of expert tips and fresh perspectives. Get the full guide

Take note that the boulevard is undergoing serious construction at the moment, with long-term tenants Tortilla Jo’s and Catal (as well as its sister courtyard Uva Bar) recently shuttered for good. Exciting changes are coming over the next couple of years, including new locations for popular Taiwanese soup dumpling chain Din Tai Fung and L.A.’s iconic Porto’s Bakery, plus a Mexican kitchen and courtyard bar from Michelin-starred chef Carlos Gaytán. In the meantime, be patient as existing restaurants and bars shift menus and undergo renovations to align with the district’s broader upgrades.

Whether you need dining and drinking options to round out your Disneyland itinerary or just want to explore Anaheim’s buzziest neighborhood, here are 10 places to hit at Downtown Disney and Disneyland hotels for an epic day-to-night food and bar adventure.