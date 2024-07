Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz where we’re highlighting a handful of my colleagues’ work over the last seven days by way of 10 handcrafted multiple-choice questions. This week’s topics include some record-setting heat, a big NATO birthday, a Fourth of July brawl involving actor Danny Trejo, a major Hollywood studio merger and a deep dive into the details of the custom leotards created by GK Elite Sportswear for the U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, this should be a breeze. If you haven’t, go ahead and brush up. I won’t tell anyone.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Advertisement

If you’d like to get a link to each week’s quiz in your email inbox every Saturday morning, consider signing up for our Essential California newsletter.