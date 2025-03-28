Advertisement
Lifestyle

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Who did Foreman ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ with?

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.
Who is the evil queen to Rachel Zegler’s Snow White? What is Conan O’Brien’s latest honor? How is Yondr trying to help L.A. schools? The answers to those questions and more in this week’s News Quiz.
(Staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times Exclusive Follow
  • Try your hand at 10 multiple-choice quiz questions based on Los Angeles Times stories published over the previous seven days.
  • This week, we’re asking you about George Foreman’s famous fight, the amenities in the new Delta One Lounge, the golfer dating President Trump’s former daughter-in-law and more.
  • If you’re proud of your score, post the results to your social media account to see how you stack up against other players.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz for the week of March 28, 2025. I’m your quizmaster Adam Tschorn, back with another 10 handcrafted, highly informative, sometimes funny, always multiple-choice California-leaning quiz questions.

Photo of a man on a background of colorful illustrations like a book, dog, pizza, TV, shopping bag, and more

Travel & Experiences

How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Mark Duplass

The actor-director-producer’s ideal Sunday includes catching a film at Vidiots and enjoying Zankou chicken with his family.

This week’s political and pop-culture recap will test your recall on such topics as the famous golfer dating a former Trump daughter-in-law (a possibly helpful hint: their kids go to the same Palm Beach school), the late, great George Foreman’s most famous boxing match, the humor prize just won by Conan O’Brien (randomly helpful hint: it involves a mustache), the new live-action “Snow White” movie, the Cabinet position targeted for dismantling by a new presidential executive order, the luxury amenities on offer at LAX’s fancy new Delta One Lounge and much more.

Burbank in calligraphic script

Travel & Experiences

For Subscribers

This must be Burbank

The cityscape just behind the Hollywood sign keeps the early to mid 20th century alive, thriving and center stage.

If you’ve stayed abreast of the headlines of the last seven days, you should be able to deliver this week’s quiz a knockout punch in no time at all.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
Advertisement

More News Quizzes

A collection of photos from this week's newsquiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Ohtani’s big swing back home, a new hotel ban

A collection of photos and illustrations from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for March 14, 2025: LeBron’s latest milestone, a new Canadian PM

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for March 7, 2025: ‘Anora’ at the Oscars and Big Bear hatchlings

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for February 28, 2025: Desert train heists and Harry Potter at the Pantages

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for February 21, 2025: Who will play Jesus at the Hollywood Bowl?

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for February 14, 2025: Super Bowl LIX on the field and on TV

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

The L.A. Times News Quiz for February 7, 2025: L.A. FireAid and Beyoncé’s big night at the Grammys

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for January 31, 2025: Oscar nominees and the brink of Super Bowl history

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for January 24, 2025: Who is headlining L.A.’s FireAid fundraiser?

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for January 17, 2025: Who is singing at the second Trump inauguration?

More to Read

Lifestyle
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement