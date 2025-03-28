Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Who did Foreman ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ with?

- Share via
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz for the week of March 28, 2025. I’m your quizmaster Adam Tschorn, back with another 10 handcrafted, highly informative, sometimes funny, always multiple-choice California-leaning quiz questions.
This week’s political and pop-culture recap will test your recall on such topics as the famous golfer dating a former Trump daughter-in-law (a possibly helpful hint: their kids go to the same Palm Beach school), the late, great George Foreman’s most famous boxing match, the humor prize just won by Conan O’Brien (randomly helpful hint: it involves a mustache), the new live-action “Snow White” movie, the Cabinet position targeted for dismantling by a new presidential executive order, the luxury amenities on offer at LAX’s fancy new Delta One Lounge and much more.
If you’ve stayed abreast of the headlines of the last seven days, you should be able to deliver this week’s quiz a knockout punch in no time at all.
Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
