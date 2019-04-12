4 shot, one fatally, in Watts in ‘senseless violence’

Four people were shot in Watts on Thursday evening after the funeral procession for Nipsey Hussle had passed through the neighborhood, the latest in a recent uptick of violence in South Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said three men and one woman were shot near the intersection of 103rd and Main Street. One of the victims later died.
“We must stop this senseless violence,” Moore said on Twitter.
The shooting occurred after the procession for the slain rapper had left Watts, and there are no indications the violence was connected to the memorial.
Hussle’s killing on March 31 in front of his clothing store made international headlines. Moore and other community leaders have said his death is part of a larger increase in killings in the area.
In the week leading up to Hussle’s death, 11 people were slain in L.A. — more than double last year’s weekly average.
About half the killings occurred in South L.A. All of the victims were black or Latino.
Officials described the recent surge as possibly a back-and-forth between rival gangs.
The night Hussle was shot, Moore noted on Twitter that the killing represented “the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence…. Since last Sunday, 26 victims have been shot & 10 homicides — that’s 36 families left picking up the pieces. We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life.”
There have no been reports of violence related to the Hussle procession, which drew tens of thousands to the streets of South L.A.
Times staff writers Cindy Chang and Richard Winton contributed to this report.