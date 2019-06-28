Police found sex videos, photos belonging to ex-USC gynecologist. Detectives still trying to ID women

As Los Angeles police detectives investigated former USC gynecologist George Tyndall, they recovered thousands of sex videos and photos of women, authorities said.
Tyndall was arrested and charged this week amid allegations of the longtime sexual abuse of patients at the university’s clinic. Meanwhile, police are still trying to identify some of the women found in those photos and videos when authorities raided the physician’s storage unit last year.
The 29 felony counts in the criminal filing against Tyndall concern allegations by 16 women in incidents between 2009 and 2016 and carry a prison term of up to 53 years, authorities said. His attorneys say Tyndall is innocent and will fight the charges.
LAPD Capt. Billy Hayes said over the course of their investigation they found “approximately a thousand videos that I would describe as homemade sex tapes that appeared to have been done outside the United States.”
They also found photos of women “that appeared to be in compromising positions.”
Hayes said the department, which has the images, has been attempting to identify the women seen in them.
The items were found in Tyndall’s high-rise apartment near Lafayette Park and a storage facility he rented, police said.
Detectives have called on both alumnae and USC employees to dig deep in their memories, asking about the color scheme of exam rooms and identifying features on their bodies, such as tattoos.
Tyndall’s arrest was the capstone of a yearlong investigation that ballooned into the largest sex crimes inquiry involving a single suspect in LAPD history. The charges represent only a fraction of the allegations made to police and prosecutors by nearly 400 women and span the final seven of Tyndall’s 27 years at the university.
Detectives from the elite Robbery-Homicide Division presented the district attorney’s office with evidence of alleged sexual abuse of 145 former patients for potential prosecution. Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that her office was still reviewing cases and that more charges were likely.
Those filed this week, she said, represented allegations that were within the 10-year statute of limitations and had evidence corroborating the women’s accounts.
Tyndall has asserted repeatedly that he did nothing wrong and that his treatment of patients was consistent with good medical care.
After his arrest, Leonard Levine, one of Tyndall’s attorneys, said: “After one year of being tried in the press, Dr. Tyndall looks forward to finally having his case adjudicated in a court of law.”