Tamales, tacos and Thai food

Good morning, and happy holidays. This week we have a story to help you plan your seasonal menu, courtesy of Guerrilla Tacos’ Wes Avila, who’s been making tamales, tacos and champurrado at home. Which is a helpful reminder, really, that if you’re not making your own tamales this year, it’s time to order them. (Our Gustavo Arellano has some thoughts on that one, both from these pages and elsewhere: some excellent reading, maybe while you’re standing in line or waiting for Avila’s tamales to steam.)