Essential California: The Rams go out like a lamb

“I fell in love with newspapers because I saw them as a place where on a given day, anyone and everyone’s story could be told. That principle has rarely matched up with the reality, but I wouldn’t be here if I didn't believe that newspapers should belong to everyone. ‘Everyone’ is an important word that means different things to different people in this age of algorithmically shaped worldviews and the distortions of social media. But for me the definition has always been simple: Everyone is everyone. Everyone is not just the people you agree with or look like, or the people who share your ZIP Code or speak your language. Everyone is everyone. And that’s what I’ll be writing about.” Los Angeles Times