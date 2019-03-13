Today: That Old College Lie

California has 737 condemned inmates on death row, more than any other state in the nation. Today, Gov. Gavin Newsom will sign an executive order to impose a moratorium on the death penalty, closing the execution chamber at San Quentin State Prison and stopping the state’s efforts to devise a constitutional method for lethal injection. Newsom is pledging that no prisoner in California will be executed while he is in office. But his order is sure to spark legal challenges and runs counter to recent elections. Over the last six years, voters rejected two statewide ballot measures to repeal the death penalty and favored fast-tracking the appeals process.