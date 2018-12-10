Essential California: Allegations didn't stop Pasadena obstetrician from practicing

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, Dec. 10, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
A Times investigation has identified more than 20 women who allege Huntington Memorial Hospital obstetrician Dr. Patrick Sutton mistreated them during medical care. Their allegations date back to 1989 and include unwanted sexual advances, the maiming of women’s genitals and the preventable death of an infant. He has denied each allegation. He continues practicing medicine. Los Angeles Times
Fear, entitlement and little accountability
CBS boss Les Moonves’ reign seems to be a throwback to an earlier era in Hollywood, when the town was ruled by larger-than-life bosses who demanded attention, extreme loyalty and sex. Moonves was a winner, making CBS a juggernaut. But it left him unaccountable to a corporate culture that looked the other way. Los Angeles Times
Grappling with a new reality
One month after of the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting, officials and residents in Thousand Oaks are grappling with the tragedy’s aftermath, especially as developments emerge. On Friday, police revealed the news that the officer killed that night was wounded by the officer he stormed the bar with. Still, many people say they feel buoyed by the community solidarity that has surfaced in recent weeks. Los Angeles Times
-- Remembering the victims. Ventura County Star
-- Should Ventura County still host gun shows? Ventura County Star
A heart-wrenching story
Hector and Maria seemed to find some strength in talking about their 10-year-old son’s embrace of life and his courage in facing death. They fought tears, but they smiled a lot too and held each other’s hands. His death leaves them broke and broken, but they still have his love, Steve Lopez writes. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Arena fight: Almost a year and a half after the Clippers and Inglewood signed an exclusive negotiating agreement to explore building an arena, the land involved remains at the center of a legal brawl setting Madison Square Garden Co., which owns the nearby Forum, against the franchise Steve Ballmer bought for $2 billion. Los Angeles Times
Lace ’em up: Downtown L.A.’s “Sneaker Row” is having a moment. Los Angeles Times
Gasp! For the first time in decades, Lawry’s the Prime Rib is changing its menu and adding vegetarian options. Los Angeles Magazine
“Just say no”: The L.A. Times editorial board (which is separate from the newsroom) comes out against a massive new development in the Tejon Pass, citing suburban sprawl and fire danger. Los Angeles Times
In conversation: Author Roxane Gay and comedian Hannah Gadsby talk about living in L.A. But the conversation quickly turns to the city's homeless problem and how no one seems to care. The Guardian
“Cruelty has no boundaries”: A couple’s adoption nightmare. Orange County Register
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
The blue wave hit. Now what? The Democrats have won many of California’s Republican meccas. Now they have to fight to keep them. And they can be their own worst enemy. Orange County Register
House rich, cash poor: In a sign of the times, Stanford University drops home equity from its financial aid calculations. Wall Street Journal
Working on the railroad: Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom calls for a “fresh start” on high-speed rail. ABC 30
CALIFORNIA FIRES
Amazing tale: Despite the devastation all around him from the Camp fire, this dog waited for his owners to return home. Los Angeles Times
Something else to cheer about: How the Paradise High basketball team has give a devastated town reason for hope. NBC News
Paradise lost: Surveying the devastation of Paradise had a “60 Minutes” team “wondering how anything could be worse.” CBS News
Worth 1,000 words: Free portraits offer something for Paradise refugees to hold onto. Chico Enterprise Record
CRIME AND COURTS
A story of compassion: A family tries to find forgiveness, not hate, in an unspeakable crime. San Diego Union-Tribune
On the move: Spotify is moving out of San Francisco’s struggling mid-Market district, citing employee safety. The city has been trying to revive the area known for homelessness and crime. San Francisco Chronicle
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
What is funny now? As Roseanne Barr, Kathy Griffin and Kevin Hart know, not everything goes. In a charged climate, where is the line? And in the era of #MeToo, our ideas of who deserves to be a punchline have changed. Los Angeles Times
-- Hart’s swift demise as Oscar host shows how much and how quickly American views of homophobia have changed. Washington Post
-- Who should replace Hart as Academy Awards host? Los Angeles Times
Victory: A triumph for the first transgender male boxer in U.S. history. Los Angeles Times
The dusty trail: A very long, satisfying hike. California Sunday Magazine
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
