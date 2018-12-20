Essential California: The mudslide Montecito knew could come and wasn't ready for

Santa Barbara County officials were warned decades ago that the county’s dams and basins couldn't protect Montecito from a major mudslide. Over the years, few gave much thought to the condition of the 17 basins built along the mountains’ edge from the Goleta area to Carpinteria — until the Thomas fire last December left the slopes bare and vulnerable to rapid erosion. On Jan. 9, a storm unleashed mudslides that ravaged the idyllic community, killing 23 people, destroying 130 homes and causing hundreds of millions in damage. An eight-month Times investigation found that government officials did not heed the decades-old warnings to build bigger basins that could have made the mudslides far less catastrophic — and that Santa Barbara County failed to thoroughly empty the existing basins before the disaster, drastically reducing their capacity to trap debris. Los Angeles Times