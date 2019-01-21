Essential California: Sen. Kamala Harris enters the 2020 fray

Chico police officers knew they had only minutes to act when they pulled up to the house where someone had called 911. Limp bodies were splayed inside, in the backyard and in the garage. Some people looked pale and felt cold to the touch; others had stopped breathing. One person’s skin had turned purplish. Officers suspected a mass overdose of heroin or some other opioid. So they reached inside their squad cars’ glove compartments for naloxone, a medicine that can reverse opioid overdoses. Los Angeles Times