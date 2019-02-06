Essential California: Let it snow. Let it snow. Let it snow

Snow! Few things get sunshine-addicted Californians as excited as a little snow. And the snow has come — not only in such dumps that it kept shut several Sierra Nevada ski resorts, but it even made a showing within sight of the Pacific Ocean, with powder falling Tuesday morning on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks. The storm comes around the midpoint of California’s wet season, following several weeks of atmospheric river storms that hit the state in January. And experts are beginning to hold out hope that this winter could be a rare wet one across the state. It’s a welcome turn of events for a state that is still recovering from severe drought. Los Angeles Times