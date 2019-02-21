Essential California: Reliving a lost era in ‘Tehrangeles’

Memories fuel the conversation when Mansour Sepehrnia, 89, and other old friends gather each week at Attari Sandwich Shop in “Tehrangeles,” the Persian community in Westwood that blossomed after the Islamic Revolution of 1979 prompted thousands of Iranians to flee to the United States. It’s not unusual to find old men gathered like this in other restaurants and tea shops in Tehrangeles. But you’re more likely to see them play backgammon or grumble about the state of Iran today. At the Attari, the topic is Hollywood — at least the Iranian version of it — and the memories come from a regular group of former actors, comedians, film editors and theater owners who were part of Iran’s once-robust entertainment industry. They had to give up show business when they came to L.A. For 26 years, this little group has gathered at the restaurant every Tuesday at 11 a.m. Los Angeles Times