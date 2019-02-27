Essential California: The perils of walking to school

Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighted a highly significant but less visible power of his office in his first State of the State speech this month: selecting appointees who can reshape California government in his image and help deliver on his ambitious policy agenda. After condemning the lackluster oversight of a $77-billion California bullet train plagued with cost overruns, Newsom punctuated the call for change by announcing he was appointing one of his top economic advisers to take the helm of the High Speed Rail Authority. The Democratic governor also picked a new chairman, Joaquin Esquivel, a former assistant secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency, for the Water Resources Control Board to bring “balance” to state water policy, which has been hamstrung by conflicts among farmers, cities and environmentalists. Over the next four years, Newsom will have to the opportunity to appoint more than 3,000 people to 32 government entities. Los Angeles Times