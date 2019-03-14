Essential California: Can Gov. Newsom end the death penalty?

”I was born in Pomona in 1960. It was a time of mass growth and smog. My family lived a block from a cemetery with tall palm trees, which at times could not be seen. We would experience bumper-to-bumper traffic on Sunday afternoons returning from my grandparents’ home in San Bernardino. My family moved to Washington state in the mid-’60s, but the best vacations were spent in California! I recently moved back to Ventura and marvel at the majestic mountains and beautiful ocean beaches. I am so proud to be a native Californian!”