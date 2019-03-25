Essential California: Bernie heads west

With its earlier primary on March 3 next year — and mail ballots going out a month prior — California is considered by the Bernie Sanders campaign to be among the crucial “first five,” lumping the Golden State in with traditional early nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. By holding successive rallies this weekend in San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Sanders is signaling plans to mount an aggressive bid for California, capitalizing on his demonstrated fundraising prowess and cadre of devoted followers. Los Angeles Times