Essential California: Bernie heads west

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, March 25, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
With its earlier primary on March 3 next year — and mail ballots going out a month prior — California is considered by the Bernie Sanders campaign to be among the crucial “first five,” lumping the Golden State in with traditional early nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. By holding successive rallies this weekend in San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Sanders is signaling plans to mount an aggressive bid for California, capitalizing on his demonstrated fundraising prowess and cadre of devoted followers. Los Angeles Times
Plus: In a visit to a Koreatown mosque and at a rally in Grand Park, Sanders decried anti-Muslim violence. Los Angeles Times
Apple’s streaming plans
Filmmakers and studio executives have been wondering exactly how the iPhone maker will delve into the streaming video market — and whether it can dominate in the crowded and fast-growing arena. The tech giant has spent the last two years securing deals with show business royalty such as Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon to create a lineup of programming to compete with Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Walt Disney Co. Los Angeles Times
Plus: With iPhone sales sputtering, Apple bets its future on TV and news. Wall Street Journal
L.A. STORIES
Who paid? Of the many outrageous allegations revealed by federal prosecutors in the college cheating scandal, one stands out. Someone paid $6.5 million to get his or her children into elite schools. Los Angeles Times
An inspiration: Henry Tseng, who exercised every day at age 111, has died. The true secret to longevity, Tseng said, was to exercise regularly, smile every day, and choose not to worry. Los Angeles Times
Strike a pose: Meet the power players shaping L.A.’s fashion future. Los Angeles Times
No holding back: This op-ed piece says MyFigueroa is everything wrong with L.A.’s alternative transit efforts. Los Angeles Times
Plus: L.A. spent 10 years and $20 million to redesign this one street. Here's what we got. Los Angeles Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
The reality: President Trump says barbed wire “can be a beautiful sight.” Many border communities disagree. Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Heads rolling: A top lawyer in Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer’s office who was helping oversee litigation regarding the 2013 Department of Water and Power billing debacle has resigned, the office said. Los Angeles Times
In Woodland Hills: Rep. Ilhan Omar told an audience at the Council on American-Islamic Relations dinner that Trump’s anti-Islam remarks inspire attacks like the New Zealand shooting. Los Angeles Times
Movers and shakers: If the state Capitol had a hall of fame for playing defense against new laws, its largest shrine would be to the California Chamber of Commerce and its two-decade streak of killing bills big businesses don’t like. The new mega-majority of Democrats will be a major test of that power. Los Angeles Times
CRIME AND COURTS
Steve Lopez’s latest: She got the death sentence for murdering her kids. Her ex-husband is angry at Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reprieve. Los Angeles Times
Sad story: Domestic violence victims in Sacramento’s black community live — and die — in a culture of silence. Sacramento Bee
Worrisome: An arsonist set a fire that blackened the walls of an Escondido mosque early Sunday and left a note on the house of worship’s driveway referencing a shooting rampage at two New Zealand mosques that left dozens dead, investigators said. Los Angeles Times
Juvenile justice: Fewer California youths are getting arrested, but the consequences have gotten more serious for those who are. CALmatters
THE ENVIRONMENT
Refinery shutdown: “The Valero refinery in Benicia was shut down, probably for several days, after a problem caused coke particles to escape through a stack, creating health risks for people with respiratory problems, officials said Sunday.” San Francisco Chronicle
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
“I'm really struggling”: Facing pay cuts, some ride-hailing drivers prepare to strike. Los Angeles Times
Big wins! Elisha Barno of Kenya won the L.A. Marathon in dramatic fashion Sunday, passing countryman John Korir over the final meters in the closest finish of the race’s 34-year history. On the women’s side, Askale Merachi of Ethiopia broke the “stadium to the sea” course record with a winning time of 2:24:12 seconds. Los Angeles Times
Serious revelations: Leaks reveal white nationalists are active at San Diego colleges. San Diego Union-Tribune
Tough place to live: Is the Bay Area pushing people to the breaking point? Mercury News
Big weekend: The sole new wide release this weekend, “Us,” came in first place at the box office with an estimated $70.3 million, nearly doubling analysts' projections of $35 million to $45 million. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: Sunny, 73, Monday. Partly cloudy, 71, Tuesday. San Diego: Sunny, 68, Monday. Cloudy, 68, Tuesday. San Francisco area: Showers, 59, Monday. Cloudy, 60, Tuesday. San Jose: Showers, 65, Monday. Cloudy, 66, Tuesday. Sacramento: Showers, 63, Monday. Showers, 63, Tuesday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
This week’s birthdays for those who made a mark in California: Clippers owner Steve Ballmer (March 24, 1956), L.A. City Councilman Paul Krekorian (March 24, 1960), L.A. City Councilman Gil Cedillo (March 25, 1954) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (March 26, 1940).