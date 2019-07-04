Essential California: The perils of predictive policing

Paradise’s public works director — who has been one of the key players in the recovery process for the fire-ravaged Northern California town — will leave this week for a new job in Chico, where he and his family relocated to a permanent home earlier this year. Per the story: “His decision also highlights a difficulty shared with much of the area’s public servants, though they keep it hidden: handling the personal challenge of recovering from tragedy on top of the professional challenge.” Chico Enterprise-Record