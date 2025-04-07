Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores
MONDAY’S RESULTS
BASEBALL
City Section
Bell 4, South Gate 0
Bert Corona 13, Lakeview Charter 6
Garfield 4, Legacy 2
Jordan 21, Dymally 6
King/Drew 5, Fremont 0
Maywood CES 10, Elizabeth 0
Monroe 17, Panorama 1
Palisades 11, Fairfax 5
Poly 10, Kennedy 3
Port of Los Angeles 27, Dorsey 0
Roosevelt 11, Huntington Park 1
Sotomayor 5, Marquez 4
Sun Valley Magnet 14, Discovery 0
Sylmar 10, San Fernando 0
Torres 15, Maywood Academy 2
Triumph Charter 20, Valley Oaks CES 9
Verdugo Hills 5, North Hollywood 2
Southern Section
Arcadia 10, Torrance 6
Alhambra 22, San Gabriel 1
Ambassador 15, Animo City of Champions 4
Arlington 8, Lakeside 0
Baldwin Park 8, Sierra Vista 0
Buckley 3, New Roads 2
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 20, St. Genevieve 0
Chaparral 3, Murrieta Mesa 1
Coachella Valley 12, Twentynine Palms 2
Cornerstone Christian 19, Grove 0
Costa Mesa 5, West Torrance 4
Covina 8, Century 6
Damien 6, Etiwanda 3
Duarte 15, Azusa 14
Eastvale Roosevelt 4, Long Beach Poly 1
Golden Valley 7, Nordhoff 4
Hart 8, Valencia 2
Indio 19, Yucca Valley 1
Irvine University 6, Portola 5
Jurupa Valley 10, San Jacinto 0
Kaiser 6, Arrowhead Christian 3
La Canada 8, South Pasadena 0
Los Osos 3, Chino Hills 2
Millikan 4, Trabuco Hills 1
Milken 11, Shalhevet 1
Mountain View 5, Gabrielino 2
Murrieta Valley 4, Great Oak 0
Newport Harbor 10, Mission Viejo 0
Nogales 2, Garey 1
Norco 15, Corona Centennial 3
North Torrance 20, Hawthorne 2
Northview 7, Peninsula 3
Nuview Bridge 12, SJDLCS 1
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Upland 1
Rialto 14, Riverside Prep 13
Righetti 6, Grace 4
Riverside King 7, Jurupa Hills 6
Rosemead 10, El Monte 0
San Jacinto Valley Academy 24, California Military Institute 5
South El Monte 6, Pasadena Marshall 5
South Hills 3, Newport Harbor 2
St. Monica 9, Lennox Academy 2
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 15, Verbum Dei 9
Sunny Hills 14, South East 0
Temecula Prep 6, California Lutheran 1
Temecula Valley 10, Vista Murrieta 2
Valley Christian 6, Whittier Christian 1
West Covina 3, Ontario Christian 2
Intersectional
Sunny Hills 14, South East 0
SOFTBALL
City Section
Animo South LA 15, Stella 11
Animo Venice 27, Animo Robinson 0
Carson 29, Gardena 0
Contreras 26, Hollywood 9
Dorsey 19, Locke 14
Dymally 22, Jordan 12
El Camino Real 11, Roosevelt 1
Harbor Teacher 15, Fremont 4
LACES 12, University 5
Lakeview Charter 37, Valor Academy 9
Marquez 16, Roybal 1
Mendez 19, Bernstein 10
Northridge Academy 25, Vaughn 3
Orthopaedic 13, Central City Value 2
Palisades 18, Fairfax 8
Port of Los Angeles 5, King/Drew 1
Rancho Dominguez 9, Narbonne 8
RFK Community 14, Belmont 11
San Pedro 8, Banning 3
SOCES 25, Panorama 4
Triumph Charter 25, Valley Oaks CES 2
USC-MAE 23, Annenberg 11
VAAS 30, East Valley 10
Venice 5, Hamilton 1
Washington 42, Hawkins 30
Southern Section
Ayala 10, Walnut 0
Bonita 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Buena Park 10, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 0
California Lutheran 22, CSDR 12
Cathedral City 36, Desert Mirage 23
Colton 13, Xavier Prep 0
Don Lugo 14, Diamond Ranch 4
El Monte 15, Rosemead 0
Faith Baptist 11, Chatsworth 10
Firebaugh 20, Hoover 10
Fontana 16, Calvary Baptist 4
Garden Grove 8, Trabuco Hills 4
Glendale 13, Lynwood 2
Hemet 13, Paloma Valley 1
Hesperia Christian 10, Bethel Christian 7
Huntington Beach 12, St. Paul 8
Indio 15, Yucca Valley 1
Irvine 13, Irvine University 2
Long Beach Wilson 6, Mayfair 4
Los Amigos 15, Estancia 3
Mayfield 2, Providence 0
Murrieta Mesa 20, Chaparral 1
Nipomo 12, Coastal Christian 0
Oxnard 6, Buena 1
Paraclete 11, St. Anthony 0
Placentia Valencia 6, Troy 2
Pomona Catholic 20, St, Mary’s Academy 6
Ramona Convent 10, Mary Star of the Sea 5
Riverside Prep 15, Victor Valley 2
Rosary Academy 3, Woodbridge 0
Rubidoux 18, Temecula Prep 8
San Bernardino 11, Pacific 3
San Dimas 6, Arroyo 3
Schurr 14, Sierra Vista 1
South El Monte 19, Pasadena Marshall 1
Twentynine Palms 16, Coachella Valley 5
Villa Park 16, Yorba Linda 6
Westlake 22, Calabasas 2
West Valley 26, Nuview Bridge 10
Whitney 17, Bolsa Grande 2
Wiseburn-Da Vinci 9, Culver City 3
