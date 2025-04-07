Advertisement
Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores

Baseballs and glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

MONDAY’S RESULTS

BASEBALL

City Section

Bell 4, South Gate 0

Bert Corona 13, Lakeview Charter 6

Garfield 4, Legacy 2

Jordan 21, Dymally 6

King/Drew 5, Fremont 0

Maywood CES 10, Elizabeth 0

Monroe 17, Panorama 1

Palisades 11, Fairfax 5

Poly 10, Kennedy 3

Port of Los Angeles 27, Dorsey 0

Roosevelt 11, Huntington Park 1

Sotomayor 5, Marquez 4

Sun Valley Magnet 14, Discovery 0

Sylmar 10, San Fernando 0

Torres 15, Maywood Academy 2

Triumph Charter 20, Valley Oaks CES 9

Verdugo Hills 5, North Hollywood 2

Southern Section

Arcadia 10, Torrance 6

Alhambra 22, San Gabriel 1

Ambassador 15, Animo City of Champions 4

Arlington 8, Lakeside 0

Baldwin Park 8, Sierra Vista 0

Buckley 3, New Roads 2

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 20, St. Genevieve 0

Chaparral 3, Murrieta Mesa 1

Coachella Valley 12, Twentynine Palms 2

Cornerstone Christian 19, Grove 0

Costa Mesa 5, West Torrance 4

Covina 8, Century 6

Damien 6, Etiwanda 3

Duarte 15, Azusa 14

Eastvale Roosevelt 4, Long Beach Poly 1

Golden Valley 7, Nordhoff 4

Hart 8, Valencia 2

Indio 19, Yucca Valley 1

Irvine University 6, Portola 5

Jurupa Valley 10, San Jacinto 0

Kaiser 6, Arrowhead Christian 3

La Canada 8, South Pasadena 0

Los Osos 3, Chino Hills 2

Millikan 4, Trabuco Hills 1

Milken 11, Shalhevet 1

Mountain View 5, Gabrielino 2

Murrieta Valley 4, Great Oak 0

Newport Harbor 10, Mission Viejo 0

Nogales 2, Garey 1

Norco 15, Corona Centennial 3

North Torrance 20, Hawthorne 2

Northview 7, Peninsula 3

Nuview Bridge 12, SJDLCS 1

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Upland 1

Rialto 14, Riverside Prep 13

Righetti 6, Grace 4

Riverside King 7, Jurupa Hills 6

Rosemead 10, El Monte 0

San Jacinto Valley Academy 24, California Military Institute 5

South El Monte 6, Pasadena Marshall 5

South Hills 3, Newport Harbor 2

St. Monica 9, Lennox Academy 2

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 15, Verbum Dei 9

Sunny Hills 14, South East 0

Temecula Prep 6, California Lutheran 1

Temecula Valley 10, Vista Murrieta 2

Valley Christian 6, Whittier Christian 1

West Covina 3, Ontario Christian 2

Intersectional

Sunny Hills 14, South East 0

SOFTBALL

City Section

Animo South LA 15, Stella 11

Animo Venice 27, Animo Robinson 0

Carson 29, Gardena 0

Contreras 26, Hollywood 9

Dorsey 19, Locke 14

Dymally 22, Jordan 12

El Camino Real 11, Roosevelt 1

Harbor Teacher 15, Fremont 4

LACES 12, University 5

Lakeview Charter 37, Valor Academy 9

Marquez 16, Roybal 1

Mendez 19, Bernstein 10

Northridge Academy 25, Vaughn 3

Orthopaedic 13, Central City Value 2

Palisades 18, Fairfax 8

Port of Los Angeles 5, King/Drew 1

Rancho Dominguez 9, Narbonne 8

RFK Community 14, Belmont 11

San Pedro 8, Banning 3

SOCES 25, Panorama 4

Triumph Charter 25, Valley Oaks CES 2

USC-MAE 23, Annenberg 11

VAAS 30, East Valley 10

Venice 5, Hamilton 1

Washington 42, Hawkins 30

Southern Section

Ayala 10, Walnut 0

Bonita 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Buena Park 10, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 0

California Lutheran 22, CSDR 12

Cathedral City 36, Desert Mirage 23

Colton 13, Xavier Prep 0

Don Lugo 14, Diamond Ranch 4

El Monte 15, Rosemead 0

Faith Baptist 11, Chatsworth 10

Firebaugh 20, Hoover 10

Fontana 16, Calvary Baptist 4

Garden Grove 8, Trabuco Hills 4

Glendale 13, Lynwood 2

Hemet 13, Paloma Valley 1

Hesperia Christian 10, Bethel Christian 7

Huntington Beach 12, St. Paul 8

Indio 15, Yucca Valley 1

Irvine 13, Irvine University 2

Long Beach Wilson 6, Mayfair 4

Los Amigos 15, Estancia 3

Mayfield 2, Providence 0

Murrieta Mesa 20, Chaparral 1

Nipomo 12, Coastal Christian 0

Oxnard 6, Buena 1

Paraclete 11, St. Anthony 0

Placentia Valencia 6, Troy 2

Pomona Catholic 20, St, Mary’s Academy 6

Ramona Convent 10, Mary Star of the Sea 5

Riverside Prep 15, Victor Valley 2

Rosary Academy 3, Woodbridge 0

Rubidoux 18, Temecula Prep 8

San Bernardino 11, Pacific 3

San Dimas 6, Arroyo 3

Schurr 14, Sierra Vista 1

South El Monte 19, Pasadena Marshall 1

Twentynine Palms 16, Coachella Valley 5

Villa Park 16, Yorba Linda 6

Westlake 22, Calabasas 2

West Valley 26, Nuview Bridge 10

Whitney 17, Bolsa Grande 2

Wiseburn-Da Vinci 9, Culver City 3

High School Sports

