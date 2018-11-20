Today: Myth, Fear and the Reality of Fire

Drawing lessons from tragedy is never easy. But experts say the devastation caused by the Camp fire in Northern California — 79 people dead, some 700 still missing, more than 10,000 structures destroyed — makes it all the more imperative that we understand how to prevent a similar urban inferno. To them, the first step is to address the myths and fears surrounding wildland fires. The next: To protect our houses through defensible space, better building codes and zoning and moving beyond the tried and true. But that, they emphasize, requires cooperation and political will. What will it take? Read on.