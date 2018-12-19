Today: 'Arguably, You Sold Your Country Out!'

“Disgust.” “Disdain.” “A very serious offense.” These were just a few of the words a federal judge had for Michael Flynn, President Trump’s first national security advisor, for lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington shortly after the 2016 election — and for secretly working as a lobbyist for a foreign government during the campaign and the presidential transition. “Arguably, you sold your country out!” said U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan. Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III had recommended no prison time for Flynn, given Flynn’s 33-year military career and “substantial assistance” in three investigations. But the judge delayed Flynn’s sentencing and made no promises about sparing him. Under oath, Flynn said the FBI did not entrap him or violate his rights, as the White House and others have suggested.