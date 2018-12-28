Today: Glimmers of a New Arab World Order

More than six years ago, a number of Arab states closed their embassies in Syria and called for President Bashar Assad to step down. This week, the United Arab Emirates became the first to reopen its embassy in Damascus — an acknowledgment that Assad has won the civil war to dislodge him. It comes just after President Trump announced he is pulling out all U.S. troops from Syria. Meanwhile, Trump’s surprise visit to a U.S. airbase in Iraq has strained relations there, because he did not meet with any Iraqi officials. Lawmakers in Baghdad are demanding U.S. troops leave the country and saying Trump’s visit showed the United States’ disregard for other nations’ sovereignty.