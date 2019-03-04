Today: Trump Faces New Pressure on the Hill

President Trump’s relationship with Congress is about to get much rockier, and not just in the Democratic-controlled House. With Sen. Rand Paul now opposing Trump’s emergency declaration to get funding for a border wall, the GOP-led Senate appears poised to pass a resolution to rescind that declaration. That would probably lead to Trump’s first veto, and at this point, there’s not enough support in the House or the Senate to override it. Meanwhile, House Democrats are signaling the start of a sweeping new investigation into whether the president obstructed justice and abused his power. The head of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, says the probe will seek documents from dozens of organizations and individuals, including Donald Trump Jr. and the president’s closest business associates. President Trump’s response: furious tweeting that he’s an “innocent man being persecuted,” along with more attacks against investigators, the news media and his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen.