Today: The Top Marine Warns of an 'Unacceptable Risk'

The college admissions scandal is still raising a series of troubling questions. For the parents ensnared in the case, there’s a tough choice in the coming weeks: Do they fight the charges or agree to cooperate with federal authorities? Given the evidence against them, legal experts say cutting a deal makes sense for some defendants. But even for parents who would never dream of resorting to bribery, the scandal has offered food for thought about “helicopter” or “snowplow” parenting. At what point does setting the stage for a child to succeed actually do more harm than good?