Today: Building That Stonewall

“We’re fighting all the subpoenas.” With those words, President Trump has vowed to fight every effort by Congress to examine his conduct, business and policies, saying that Democrats in the House of Representatives are only out to get him. Though Trump’s attempts to defy congressional oversight could start a constitutional clash, the stonewalling could also work: Fights over congressional subpoenas can grind on for years, even well after Trump is out of office. In the meantime, Trump tweeted Wednesday that he’d go directly to the U.S. Supreme Court “if the partisan Dems” ever tried to impeach him. But given that justices do not have authority under the Constitution to supersede Congress if it impeaches a president, Trump’s threat would seem to face an uphill battle.