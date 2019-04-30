Today: In L.A., an FBI Agent’s ‘Biggest Fear’

The targets kept changing, but investigators say the mission remained as bloody as it was simple. In one conversation, prosecutors said, a 26-year-old U.S. Army veteran from Reseda spoke of spraying an L.A. police cruiser with bullets. Other times, his rage allegedly redirected toward a synagogue. Sometimes he wanted to kill Christians, authorities said, and at least once he considered bombing the Santa Monica Pier. Then, his focus allegedly turned to a right-wing rally in Long Beach. The motive behind the terrorism plot, according to court documents: to seek revenge for Muslims killed during a mass shooting in New Zealand last month. On Monday, authorities announced they had arrested the suspect. “Our biggest fear is this is what we call a rapid radicalization, a rapid mobilization, to violence,” said Ryan Young, special agent in charge of counter-terrorism for the FBI’s Los Angeles field office. “Sometimes, we get asked, ‘What keeps you up at night?’ This is a case that keeps us up at night.”