Today: All's Not Quiet on Multiple Fronts

A missile launch in North Korea. A failed uprising in Venezuela. A fresh round of finger-pointing at China over trade. President Trump’s unconventional foreign policy appears in disarray amid a series of setbacks and growing signs that the president and his advisors are on the verge of losing several risky policy bets. The challenges don’t stop there. Islamic State’s leader reappeared on video after Trump touted that it was “being badly beaten at every level.” And the U.S. is sending an aircraft carrier strike force and additional bombers to the Middle East “to send a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime that any attack on United States interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force” — a statement issued not from the Pentagon or the president, but from national security advisor John Bolton.