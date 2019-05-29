Today: Supreme Court Sidesteps Abortion Issue — for Now

In its first abortion decision of the year, the Supreme Court indicated that it is not ready to reconsider Roe vs. Wade. Without dissent, the court rejected an Indiana law, adopted in 2016 and signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence, that made it illegal for women to end pregnancy because of the race, gender of the fetus or a diagnosis of Down syndrome. The justices, however, upheld a provision of the law requiring clinics to bury or cremate the remains of the fetus.