Today: A Democrat Who’s Skeptical of Impeachment

A rapist and killer terrorized California for years, and eluded police for decades. In “Man in the Window,” a four-part investigative series and six-episode podcast launching today, Times staff writer Paige St. John goes in depth to examine the crimes and the investigation that eventually led to the arrest last year of the suspected Golden State Killer. Some of the victims speak in detail about the attacks for the first time. St. John also breaks down the trivializing of sexual violence during the 1970s and ’80s that led police to overlook some of the rapes and attacks. The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify too.