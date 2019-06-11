Today: A Democrat Who’s Skeptical of Impeachment

One Democrat’s experience with two impeachment hearings is making her think twice about rushing to impeach President Trump.
A Democrat Who’s Skeptical of Impeachment
Only one House Democrat was on Capitol Hill the two times in modern U.S. history when Congress moved to impeach a president — and Rep. Zoe Lofgren of San Jose says she’s not eager to go through it again. Lofgren’s skepticism about opening an impeachment inquiry underscores the tough climb ahead for supporters of impeachment. She argues that a convincing case for impeachment hasn’t been made against Trump and won’t even say whether she believes the president committed impeachable offenses.
-- Nearly five decades after he helped bring down President Nixon in the Watergate scandal, former White House Counsel John Dean returned to a congressional hearing room to try to reprise the role.
-- U.S. and Mexican officials sought to bat down criticism of the last-minute agreement they reached on immigration and tariffs, each playing to their domestic audiences with contrasting and, at times, inflated claims.
Tracking the Golden State Killer
A rapist and killer terrorized California for years, and eluded police for decades. In “Man in the Window,” a four-part investigative series and six-episode podcast launching today, Times staff writer Paige St. John goes in depth to examine the crimes and the investigation that eventually led to the arrest last year of the suspected Golden State Killer. Some of the victims speak in detail about the attacks for the first time. St. John also breaks down the trivializing of sexual violence during the 1970s and ’80s that led police to overlook some of the rapes and attacks. The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify too.
When No Parking Means No Sleep
Two years ago, Los Angeles began testing an alternative to homeless shelters called safe parking, giving people living in their cars a secure spot to sleep at night. The first site was quickly deemed a success, so the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority agreed to fund nine more lots in the pilot program, with promises to expand. But the details of requests put out to providers left some groups frustrated, saying the rules were too burdensome and the budget too tight. Meanwhile, 16,000 people in L.A. County are living in their vehicles, looking for safe places to park.
Gaming World Faces Growing Pains
It’s all optimism at E3 — the Electronic Entertainment Expo, at the L.A. Convention Center from Tuesday through Thursday — but video games are once again facing unwanted attention. “Gaming disorder” has been classified as a disease by the World Health Organization, and the Federal Trade Commission is looking closer at the ethics and compulsive effects of in-game purchases. Some are wondering if the video game industry is ready for the cultural dominance it desires. We take a look at how the industry can sometimes be its own worst enemy.
On this date in 2012, the Los Angeles Kings won their first Stanley Cup, ending four and a half decades of frustration for the hockey team and its fans. “It’s one of those things you dream all your life for as a player,” captain Dustin Brown said. “The city of Los Angeles has been dreaming of this for 45 years. There were about 20 million dreams coming true tonight.”
-- A former UCLA gynecologist has been charged with sexual battery and exploitation during his treatment of two patients at a UCLA Health facility, according to the university and prosecutors.
-- A jury Monday found a man guilty of bludgeoning the McStay family of four to death and burying their bodies in shallow graves in the Mojave Desert.
-- Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill dies at 52: Morbid, provocative and an unlikely hip-hop legend.
-- Justin Bieber wants to fight Tom Cruise — and no one knows why.
-- Soaring insurance deductibles and high drug prices are hitting sick Americans with a “double whammy.”
-- Four in five North Korean escapees interviewed by a South Korea-based research group said they witnessed a public execution in their lifetime. More than half said they’d been forced to watch one.
-- The death of Abdelbaset Sarout, a former Syrian national soccer team goalie-turned-rebel commander, has spurred debate about his legacy.
-- An $1,800 apartment became a $3,300 corporate rental. Is that dodging rent control?
-- The Supreme Court ruled unanimously against workers on oil drilling platforms off California who argued they should be paid for the off-work time they spent on the platform, including sleeping.
-- California Sen. Dianne Feinstein called for races at Santa Anita Park to be suspended immediately after two more horses died over the weekend, bringing the death total to 29.
-- With the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum’s name safe for the foreseeable future, columnist Arash Markazi says, perhaps county Supervisor Janice Hahn can now push for the stadium to actually recognize veterans. It is, after all, a war memorial.
-- Three things you think you “know” about homelessness in L.A. that aren’t true.
-- Despite extreme new abortion laws in seven states, the sky isn’t falling on abortion rights. At least not completely.
-- Trump’s bromance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is about to heat up for Israel’s do-over election.
No two celebrities have been as prolific in the real estate market in recent years as Adam Levine and Ellen DeGeneres. So, it’s fitting that the two have come together on a deal of their own. Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have sold their estate in Beverly Hills to DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, for $42.5 million. The 1933 abode has five bedrooms, 12 baths, a gym, a screening room and two kitchens in its more than 10,000 square feet. Outside there's a pool, tennis court, putting green and fire pit.
