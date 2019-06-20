Today: The Storm Over Trump's 5G Plan

With a tone-deaf bit of nostalgia, former Vice President Joe Biden has ignited a fire around his presidential campaign. On Tuesday, he spoke wistfully of a time in Washington when he could work civilly with conservatives — including two arch-segregationist senators. The response from many Democrats was quick and angry. And the issue goes beyond Biden’s well-known penchant for putting his foot in his mouth, because it directly involves one of the central tenets of his campaign: his call for a return to a bipartisan style of governing.