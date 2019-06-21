Today: Showdown With Iran

Weeks of rising tensions. A shot-down U.S. drone. Plans for a retaliatory strike on Iran, abruptly aborted. The decades-long standoff between the United States and the Islamic Republic appears to be changing by the hour, after a missile fired from Iran took down an unarmed U.S. surveillance drone. While the two countries disagreed on whether the unmanned aircraft was in Iranian airspace, President Trump called the incident “a mistake” and said, “I find it hard to believe it was intentional.” But Iranian officials said it was no accident. Late Thursday night, a U.S. official said the military had made preparations for limited strikes on Iran in retaliation, but approval was abruptly withdrawn before the attacks were launched. The New York Times reported that Trump had OKd the strikes, but then called them off.