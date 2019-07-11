Today: Not on Their Front Walk

After much badgering by President Trump to lower interest rates, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell signaled that the Fed is almost certain to cut rates at the end of this month. Coincidence? Powell essentially argued Wednesday that growing uncertainty from trade tensions and slowing global economic growth, along with low inflation, is enough to justify the move. But the central bank now looks more vulnerable to criticism that it is caving to political pressures that will only intensify as the election cycle heats up.