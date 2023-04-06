Advertisement
Obituaries

Notable deaths of 2023

6 photos of people in a grid shape
(Associated Press)
A man in a suit smiling
(Ben Margot / Associated Press)
A man in a suit smiling
(Evan Agostini / invision / Associated Press)
A man in a fedora and suit
(Jason Kempin / Getty Images for BET)
Robert Blake in a dark shirt and jacket in a black and white photo
(J. Wilds / Getty Images)
A man with a cigarette in his mouth stands with his hands in his pockets.
(Victoria Will / Invision / Associated Press)
A man in a suit gets a kiss on the cheek from a woman
(Amanda Edwards / WireImage)
A man in a suit and sunglasses points with his hands
(Evan Agostini / Associated Press)
A man in a suit sits and holds his hands up by his head
(Heather Ainsworth / Associated Press)
A woman smiles
(Matt Sayles /Invision / Associated Press)
A man in a jacket and scarf stands in front of a wall with logos on it.
(John Salangsang / Associated Press)
A woman in a black top smiles.
(Rodrigo Vaz / FilmMagic)
Eddie Lopez stands in a kitchen apron next to an open grill
(Vanessa Sulam)
A man in a bowler and suit holds his hands up and smiles in a black and white photo
(Carole Carbone-Duncan / Sean Carbone)
Two men in suits sit at a desk with lights and people behind them
(Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
A man in long white hair and a mustache smiles
(Diane Bondareff / Associated Press)
A man holds a football trophy and smiles
(Wally Fong / Associated Press)
Lisa Marie Presley sings while closing her eyes
(Barry Brecheisen / Invision / Associated Press)
A man in a shirt and tie smiles.
(Nick Ut / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times
1

Remembering those who died in 2023, including musicians David Crosby and Burt Bacharach, actors Raquel Welch and Cindy Williams, and sports figures Charles White and Tim McCarver.

