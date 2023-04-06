Notable deaths of 2023

Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Remembering those who died in 2023, including musicians David Crosby and Burt Bacharach, actors Raquel Welch and Cindy Williams, and sports figures Charles White and Tim McCarver.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.