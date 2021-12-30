Letters to the Editor: Are we going to punish Trump for trying to overturn an election or what?

To the editor: The Times reported that Park Geun-hye, the former South Korean president, is being pardoned after spending nearly five years in prison for corruption, abuse of power and taking bribes. In Israel, former President Moshe Katsav and former Prime Minster Ehud Olmert were each convicted and sent to prison.

In real democracies no one — not even former presidents or prime ministers — are above the law. What then-President Trump did after the 2020 election was much worse than the foreign cases cited above.

At the state, county and city levels in states with Republican governors, Trump and his enablers are systematically striking at the very roots of the country’s democratic system and institutions. Yet, Trump is allowed to roam the country peddling the Big Lie about stolen elections and contemplating a rerun for president in 2024.

Isn’t there enough evidence already out there to bring about federal charges against Trump? What is the Department of Justice waiting for? County and local officials are convicted and thrown into prison for actions that are much less serious.

Charles Blankson, Fontana