Letters to the Editor: Adam Schiff is a great lawmaker, but his campaign tactics are a turnoff

To the editor: There are two Adam Schiffs — the congressman and the candidate. I like the work the Burbank Democrat has done in the House and think he might be a good U.S. senator. (“Who needs passion or drama? Adam Schiff tries bland and steady in California U.S. Senate race,” column, Feb. 22)

However, Schiff’s campaign tactics are a complete turnoff, using the malleable Republican Steve Garvey to gang up on Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine). These tactics are the primary reason I won’t support Schiff in the primary.

He needs to run in November’s general election against a truly capable opponent, and that is the younger, more viable Katie Porter.

Anne Proffit, Long Beach

To the editor: The “Make America Great Again” crowd loves to paint California as a bright red socialist mecca. (“California’s streak of female senators may be ending — and women appear to be a reason,” Feb. 22)

With all due respect, male or female, California loves to elect blue-dog, phony progressive senators (and governors). When a progressive giant like Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) graces us with her candidacy, the media avert their eyes, fearing she is too radical (read: grossly underfunded.)

If ever the world needed a progressive Black woman’s voice from California in the Senate, it is now. But with help from The Times and other outlets, we’ll get what we always get: a greenwashed, war buck-fueled poser.

Robert Sucher, Los Angeles

To the editor: Retired Sen. Barbara Boxer and the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein did not win their seats because they were women. Rather, they both had long, successful track records.

Schiff is the front-runner because of his long and very successful track record. Porter is wonderful, but she doesn’t have the same track record in California.

California likes Schiff because of his expertise and what he’s done.

Patrice Dobrowitsky, Los Angeles