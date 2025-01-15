Letters to the Editor: Biden shows how a president responds to fires. Trump just plays the blame game

To the editor: Less than a year ago, in February 2024, Texas suffered its worst wildfire in state history due to unusually dry and windy conditions. More than 1 million acres burned. (“Trump shoots his mouth off as L.A. burns. His claims about fire hydrants don’t hold water,” column, Jan. 10, and “They’re using the fires as a political piñata. Please stop,” column, Jan. 10)

Here’s what President Biden said at the time: “When disasters strike, there’s no red states or blue states where I come from. Just communities and families looking for help. So we’re standing with everyone affected by these wildfires and we’re going to continue to help you respond and recover.”

No nasty social media posts blaming officials in the other party. No name calling. No armchair quarterbacking. No misinformation. No threats of limited federal assistance. Simply words — and actions — of support.

Susan Goulding, Seal Beach

To the editor: The Palisades and Eaton fires are the same type of wind-driven firestorms as the Tubbs fire in Sonoma and Napa counties in October 2018.

Then, it took five hours for the fire to travel about 10 miles from Calistoga to Santa Rosa. It was evident that there was no stopping a fire blowing embers the size of dinner plates until the wind stopped and the flames became manageable.

The 2018 fire in Paradise, Calif., and the August 2023 fire in Maui are also examples of firestorms that come with strong wind, dry vegetation and drought.

If anything is to blame, it’s climate change. And yet the climate-denying president-elect would rather blame California politicians and avoid the science of weather and fire. With his thinking, I guess we could soon be blaming him for not stopping a hurricane or tornado before it did any damage.

Prevention? Don’t build in the path of historically fire-prone areas, and take red-flag warnings seriously.

Gregory Kestel, Valley Springs, Calif.

To the editor: Thanks to columnists Steve Lopez and George Skelton for articulating what I have been thinking since the beginning of this conflagration.

Jobs are difficult enough for Los Angeles political and departmental leaders during disasters of this magnitude without their bitter political rivals playing the blame game. (Tip: This is very unattractive and won’t win you votes.)

When we are out of immediate danger, there will be time enough to assess, learn the facts, reflect and, if necessary, assign blame. But right now, these critics should be asking, “How can I help?” (Tip: This will win you votes.)

Paula Waxman, Los Angeles