Times columnist and violin-playing subject note 20 years of storytelling and friendship

To the editor: The meeting of Nathaniel Ayers and Steve Lopez is one of my all-time favorite L.A. stories

(“20 years and counting: How a chance encounter with a street musician led to a lasting bond,” March 28). It is certainly worthy of acknowledging the 20-year anniversary. The homeless can be annoying but simultaneously invisible for most people in L.A. as they hurry through traffic and busy lives. Lopez’s demonstrated ability to embrace another human being with a pure heart has become a rare quality. I was delighted when reminded of Mr. Ayers’ musical performance at Disney Hall and at the White House. It is inspiring to be reassured that when chance encounters are sought with kindness, they can still make all the difference in people’s lives.

Eduardo Escobar, Glendale

