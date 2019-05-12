Why the duchess of Sussex — and everyone else — deserves a tax break on diapers

To the editor: I applaud Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to cut taxes on feminine products and diapers. What I didn’t appreciate was the snarky tone of your editorial opposing Newsom.
He didn’t “sully” the tax credit on families with young children by suggesting “gimmicky” cuts to exorbitant levies on desperately needed items. It was a creative way to lessen the burden on financially challenged families.
The reference to the duchess of Sussex coming here to cash in on her tax-free diapers was unwarranted, since most of the people benefiting are the working poor.
Nonie Riley, Winnetka
..
To the editor: Newsom wants to reduce the amount that consumers pay for diapers and menstrual products by removing the sales tax on them.
Why not cancel the sales tax on toilet paper while he’s at it? How much more necessary of a sanitary product is there than toilet paper?
Carol Graham, Porter Ranch
..
To the editor: Today, we do not have enough young people paying into a system that is meant to support a fast-growing number of old people. Add to this the fact that we live in a state where rents and the cost of a college education are sky high, and where few companies offer child care.
Who can argue that it is not in the best economic interests of all of us to ease the burden of child rearing? Removing the diaper tax is one small but compassionate step.
Julia Halperin, Los Angeles
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook.