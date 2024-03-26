Letters to the Editor: Blame the media for feeding the frenzy around Kate Middleton

To the editor: Thank you for recognizing that the Princess of Wales’ statement did not include “battle language.” ( “Kate’s remarkable video was a royal revolution, scepter-spinning in its frankness,” column, March 24)

So many cancer patients, my late wife included, despise the idea that patients must “fight” in order to “win” against their cancer. The recognition that cancer is not a foreign pathogen but a problem that comes from one’s own cells dividing uncontrollably is an important one. For the people that die from cancer: Did they not fight hard enough, since they somehow lost their “war?” I appreciate you noticing this important facet of Catherine’s video.

Brent Samuel, Playa Vista

To the editor: I find it fascinating that the media will not assume any responsibility for creating or continuing the drama around Kate Middleton’s health problems. ( “Don’t blame the public for failing Kate Middleton. Blame the palace,” March 22)

Maybe the royals’ PR staff didn’t handle it as well as they could have, but the news, social media and internet did not have to constantly speculate and then regurgitate whatever was said or posted.

It is a sad commentary on what we, as a society, have become: petty, self-centered people who are bored with our lives and assume no responsibility for our actions. The media continues to blame the palace for mishandling the situation and frequently, any apology is watered down and sandwiched between justifications.

Maybe if we shut down our technology and went outside for a walk more often, we would have no need for this behavior at any level. Maybe our children would stop bullying others on the playground and we would stop gossiping about people at work. We might actually become nice people. Is that too much to ask for?

Maggie Lott, Fresno

To the editor: It has become a given that the media always wants to blame everyone but themselves. Instead of blaming people for not wanting to share everything in their lives, the media should look into the mirror and see why they feel the need to deflect their own complicity. You are the problem — your thirsts for views, for recognition, your need for validation. Not your need for compassion, understanding and good judgment.

Bob Thomas, Danville

To the editor: It was with strength, courage and great resolve that Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, delivered a heartbreaking message of her recent cancer diagnosis. And no doubt she will get through her treatment with dignity and grace. God bless and godspeed Princess Kate a full and speedy recovery.

JoAnn Lee Frank, Clearwater, Fla.

