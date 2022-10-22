Your guide to California’s Congressional District 40 race: Rep. Young Kim vs. Asif Mahmood

Kim, who was born in South Korea, was one of the first three Korean American women elected to Congress in 2020. She previously served in the state Assembly for two years and unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018. The USC graduate worked for more than two decades for Rep. Ed Royce, a former longtime member of Congress from Orange County.

The voters in Kim’s new district are more conservative and less diverse than her current constituents. Her message — once strongly focused on her bipartisan appeal — shifted to the right, particularly on immigration, during the primary when she faced a challenge from the right. Before the June primary, her ads told residents to “Vote Conservative, Vote Kim.”

Kim said her top legislative priorities would be to slow inflation, cut “reckless” spending, stop illegal immigration and push for legislation to help seniors looking to expand or build a small business. Kim recently voted against the Inflation Reduction Act.

Kim broke with the majority of GOP members of Congress who objected to certifying the 2020 electoral votes from Pennsylvania; she missed the vote on Arizona’s electoral votes because she was waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test. She voted against impeaching President Trump for his role in the Capitol insurrection and against creating an independent commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Mahmood was raised in rural Pakistan and became the first student from his village to attend medical school. After receiving his degree in 1987, he completed his residency at the University of Kentucky and moved to Southern California in 1999. He has said his life has been guided by a principle taught by his parents: that helping others is the highest calling. He says he has exemplified this tenet by not asking for payment from patients who don’t have insurance.

The pulmonologist unsuccessfully ran for state insurance commissioner in 2018. If elected to Congress, Mahmood says, his top legislative priorities would be fighting inflation; lowering the costs of healthcare, prescription drugs and education; reducing taxes for the middle class; protecting reproductive rights; implementing “common-sense” gun safety laws and increasing workforce training.