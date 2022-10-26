Your guide to California’s Congressional District 3 race: Kermit Jones vs. Kevin Kiley

Jones grew up on his family’s farm in Michigan before earning law and medical degrees from Duke University. After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, he joined the Navy and served as a flight surgeon for a Marine helicopter squadron in Iraq. Afterward, he got a master’s degree in public administration and served for a year as a White House fellow in the Obama administration, working with the secretary of Health and Human Services on improving care for veterans.

Advertisement

Jones, who moved to California in 2017, lives in Woodland with his family but rents a home in Roseville, where he plans to live full-time if elected.

Raised by a physician and a special education teacher in the Sacramento suburbs, Kiley taught English at an L.A. high school through the Teach for America program after graduating from Harvard. He later attended Yale Law School and returned to California to work at a law firm. He left private practice to serve as a state deputy attorney general.

The Rocklin resident was elected to the California Assembly in 2016 and ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2019.

Last year, he ran as a candidate in the failed election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom and placed sixth in the crowded field. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Kiley voted to allow Newsom to spend up to $1 billion on the response. But he later sued the governor, saying Newsom overstepped his authority when he used an executive order under the Emergency Services Act to expand mail voting. The courts upheld Newsom’s emergency powers.