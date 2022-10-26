Your guide to California’s Congressional District 41 race: Rep. Ken Calvert vs. Will Rollins

Calvert, a Corona native, is the longest-serving GOP member of California’s congressional delegation. Despite his three decades in the nation’s Capitol, supporters laud his presence and accessibility in the district. He has also secured funding for local transportation projects and the region’s military facilities.

He was also the author of legislation that created the E-Verify system, which employers can use to check the immigration status of new hires.

Rollins said the 9/11 terrorist attacks sparked his interest in public service. He didn’t join the military because he was a closeted gay man at the time and feared being outed. So he decided to work on national security at the Justice Department, most recently focusing on prosecuting the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I saw firsthand how conspiracy theories and lies turned to violence,” he said. Seeing politicians spread lies about purported voter fraud and attempts to overturn the last election spurred him to run for office, he added. He has criticized Calvert over his votes to overturn presidential results in two states.

The Calvert campaign aims to portray Rollins as a carpetbagger, noting that he first voted in Riverside County in June. Rollins grew up in Manhattan Beach and was registered to vote in Los Angeles County from 2003 to 2021. He moved to Palm Springs this year from Canyon Lake, which is also in the district.