Armenian Shortbread With Cardamom and Mahleb

Pastry chef Sasha Piligian of Sqirl restaurant in Silver Lake adds cardamom and mahleb to her take on traditional Armenian shortbread, which is usually made with just butter, flour and sugar. Mahleb are the kernels found inside the pits of sour cherries; they have an almond scent with a faintly bitter taste and a vanilla aroma. It’s best to buy whole kernels and grind them yourself to capture their delicate flavor, but you can buy powdered versions as well. Even without mahleb, this shortbread is unique in the way it brings together clarified butter and powdered sugar to make a rich and tender cookie.