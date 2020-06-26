Bread Soup With Chicory and Egg.

When the water has started boiling, turn the heat to a simmer. Crack one egg into a small bowl, then gently pour it into the hot water, swirling the water around it with a spatula or wooden spoon to encourage the egg to take a nice shape. Repeat with the remaining three eggs. When the water returns to a simmer, set a timer and poach the eggs for two minutes, until the whites have just set. Carefully transfer to the prepared plate.