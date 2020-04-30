Breakfast Berry Summer Pudding

1 ½ cups (10 ounces) raspberries, blueberries, halved blackberries or chopped strawberries or a mix of all

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon honey

1 large navel orange or 2 tangerines or other small sweet citrus

1 just-emptied jam jar or 1 tablespoon jam (optional)

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon minced candied ginger (optional)

A few drops orange blossom or rose water or flower blossom petals (optional; see above) or pure vanilla extract

7 ounces sliced white bread (about 6 slices), crusts removed and cut into triangles