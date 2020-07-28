Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Bruschetta With Tiny Tomatoes

20 minutes
Serves 2 to 4
Tiny tomato bruschetta.
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
1

Mix the soy sauce, vinegar, 1 garlic clove, 1 tablespoon olive oil and a pinch each of salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add the tomatoes and fold gently to evenly coat. Let stand at room temperature, folding occasionally, while heating the grill.

2

Set up a charcoal grill for direct heat or heat a gas grill or stovetop grill pan over high heat.

3

While the grill heats, cut the bread into ¾-inch-thick slices. Cut the remaining garlic clove in half and gently swipe its cut sides over the surface of the bread slices. Drizzle both sides of the bread with some olive oil and sprinkle with salt.

4

Grill the bread, turning occasionally, until evenly toasted dark brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the bruschetta to a serving platter. Spoon the tomato mixture with its accumulated juices onto the bruschetta. Tear the basil leaves into pieces and scatter over the tomatoes. Serve immediately.

You can toast the bread under the broiler or in a toaster oven instead. For the broiler, arrange the prepared slices in a single layer on a baking sheet. For the toaster oven, place them directly on the rack.
Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

