Bruschetta With Tiny Tomatoes
For the best texture and flavor, use a variety of tiny heirloom tomatoes that are ripe but firm. If you have tomatoes that feel like water balloons, pop them whole into your mouth for snacking while slicing the others.
Mix the soy sauce, vinegar, 1 garlic clove, 1 tablespoon olive oil and a pinch each of salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add the tomatoes and fold gently to evenly coat. Let stand at room temperature, folding occasionally, while heating the grill.
Set up a charcoal grill for direct heat or heat a gas grill or stovetop grill pan over high heat.
While the grill heats, cut the bread into ¾-inch-thick slices. Cut the remaining garlic clove in half and gently swipe its cut sides over the surface of the bread slices. Drizzle both sides of the bread with some olive oil and sprinkle with salt.
Grill the bread, turning occasionally, until evenly toasted dark brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the bruschetta to a serving platter. Spoon the tomato mixture with its accumulated juices onto the bruschetta. Tear the basil leaves into pieces and scatter over the tomatoes. Serve immediately.
