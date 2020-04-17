Buttery Garlic Bread

Variations:

Herbed Garlic Bread: Stir 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley or basil leaves or ½ teaspoon dried Italian seasoning or dried oregano into the garlic oil immediately after removing the oil from the heat. Proceed as above.



Spicy Garlic Bread: Stir ½ to 1 teaspoon crushed red chile flakes into the garlic oil immediately after removing the oil from the heat. Proceed as above.



Parmesan Garlic Bread: After buttering the bread, sprinkle the tops with an even layer of finely grated Parmesan (about 1 ounce). Bake as above; the tops will become golden brown.



Mozzarella Garlic Bread: Bake the garlic bread until the butter fully melts into the bread, 8 to 10 minutes, then sprinkle coarsely grated part-skim mozzarella or arrange thinly sliced fresh or buffalo mozzarella cheese on top (about 8 ounces). Return to the oven and bake until the cheese melts and bubbles a bit, about 5 minutes.