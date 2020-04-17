Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Recipes

Buttery Garlic Bread

Time 15 minutes
Yields Makes about ⅔ cup garlic butter, enough for 1 large loaf
Garlic bread
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)
1

Heat the oven or toaster oven to 425 degrees. Place the butter in a small bowl.

2

Pour the oil into a small skillet. Using a Microplane zester, grate the garlic directly into the oil. Or, use a garlic press to crush the garlic into the oil or very finely mince the garlic and add to the oil. Set over medium heat and cook, stirring, until sizzling, then add ½ teaspoon kosher salt if using salted butter or ¾ teaspoon if using unsalted. Continue cooking, stirring often, until fragrant and golden, 1 to 2 minutes; do not let the garlic brown. Immediately scrape the garlic and oil over the butter in the bowl.

3

Smash the garlic oil into the butter with a wooden spoon until well-mixed. It’s OK if there are still bits of unmelted butter.

4

Cut the loaf of bread through its equator from end to end as if splitting it open for a sandwich. Slather the garlic butter all over the cut sides and place on a baking sheet cut sides up.

5

Bake until the tops are golden and the bottoms are browned and crisp, 10 to 15 minutes. Cut into strips if desired and serve hot.

Variations:
Herbed Garlic Bread: Stir 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley or basil leaves or ½ teaspoon dried Italian seasoning or dried oregano into the garlic oil immediately after removing the oil from the heat. Proceed as above.

Spicy Garlic Bread: Stir ½ to 1 teaspoon crushed red chile flakes into the garlic oil immediately after removing the oil from the heat. Proceed as above.

Parmesan Garlic Bread: After buttering the bread, sprinkle the tops with an even layer of finely grated Parmesan (about 1 ounce). Bake as above; the tops will become golden brown.

Mozzarella Garlic Bread: Bake the garlic bread until the butter fully melts into the bread, 8 to 10 minutes, then sprinkle coarsely grated part-skim mozzarella or arrange thinly sliced fresh or buffalo mozzarella cheese on top (about 8 ounces). Return to the oven and bake until the cheese melts and bubbles a bit, about 5 minutes.
Make Ahead:
The garlic butter can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days or frozen for up to 1 month. Thaw before using if frozen.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
