Charred Okra and Corn Salad With Spicy Sausage Vinaigrette

If you have bacon, use 6 strips, cooked and crumbled, in place of the sausage. If there are leftovers, sandwich with queso Oaxaca or mozzarella between tortillas for quesadillas. Want to make this vegan? Use vegan meat substitutes like Beyond Meat spicy Italian sausage, soyrizo or cooked, crumbled extra-firm tofu. Or omit the meat altogether and replace it with diced avocado.

Ingredient Note

Jimmy Nardello peppers are long, finger-like red peppers that are mild and floral with no heat. They’re available in farmers markets in California in late July through the end of August and in some specialty grocery stores. Search them out at your local market or at Melissas.com for this recipe. But if you can’t find them, you can use Italian red frying peppers, but even those are difficult to find fresh outside of Italy. Instead, use half the amount of long red finger chiles, like the kind you find at Indian grocery stores, or Fresno chiles; know that these will be much spicier than Jimmy Nardello peppers, so be fastidious about removing their seeds, unless you love lots of heat. You can use regular red bell peppers if you like, but they will be much sweeter than Jimmy Nardello peppers.