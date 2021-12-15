Your Place, or Mine?

This cocktail comes from beverage director Amy Koffsky at Atrium restaurant in Los Feliz. It has all the flavors of milk punch, eggnog and a strong Manhattan in one, but with a more spirit-forward and lighter touch — plus, it’s vegan, thanks to the use of almond milk. Serve this with appetizers at the beginning of your holiday party or holiday dinner. Know that the whiskey will curdle the almond milk but doesn’t alter the taste.