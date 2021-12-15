Your Place, or Mine?
This cocktail comes from beverage director Amy Koffsky at Atrium restaurant in Los Feliz. It has all the flavors of milk punch, eggnog and a strong Manhattan in one, but with a more spirit-forward and lighter touch — plus, it’s vegan, thanks to the use of almond milk. Serve this with appetizers at the beginning of your holiday party or holiday dinner. Know that the whiskey will curdle the almond milk but doesn’t alter the taste.
In a cocktail shaker, combine the whiskey, almond milk, orgeat, maple syrup and chocolate bitters. Fill the shaker with ice, cover and shake until well chilled, at least 15 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass and fill with fresh ice. Float the Scotch whisky on top of the cocktail and garnish with a fresh grating of nutmeg and an orange twist to serve.
