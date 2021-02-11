Chocolate Chunk-Hazelnut Tart

Frangipane, a mixture of ground nuts, butter, sugar and egg, is typically the base of fruit tarts, but here a hazelnut version encapsulates chocolate chunks for a tart that tastes like a rich chocolate chip cookie. It’s the kind of dessert that you want to come back to over and over again throughout the week to shave off thin snack-size slivers.

Because the hazelnuts make it pretty rich, cut the tart into smaller wedges than usual if serving to guests. The texture of the filling improves dramatically with an overnight rest, so plan accordingly. And when making it, be sure your butter is at room temperature or the filling won’t come together.